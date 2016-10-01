Large crowd expected in Tyrone for annual hunger strike commemoration

Hundreds are expected in Tyrone this weekend for 1916 Societies’ fourth national hunger strike commemoration.

Gathering at 2pm on Sunday (October 2) at Galbally Community Centre, a parade is then expected to march to the grave of Martin Hurson, who died in Long Kesh in 1981.

As part of Parades Commission rules, no military-style clothing or flags from proscribed organisations are permitted, but it is expected the parade will be led by a colour party.

The parade application said it will finish at 3.30pm and leave from the Community Centre for its route along Lurgylea Road, Dernanaught Road to St John’s Chapel.

Five bands are due to take part.