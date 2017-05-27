Larne flat fire not suspicious, say police

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire in Larne’s Antiville estate today (Saturday).

At approximately 3.45pm, the PSNI received a report that there was a fire at a flat in the Fairway area of the town.

Police and Northern Ireland Fire Service attended the scene.

A male occupant was checked by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service staff and it is not believed that he sustained any injuries, according to the PSNI.

Police added that the fire is not being treated as suspicious.