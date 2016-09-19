Larne Royal Marine on terror charges to stand trial in February 2017

A serving Royal marine from Larne who is accused of terrorism, fraud and drug offences is due to stand trial in February 2017.

Ciaran Maxwell, 30, is charged with “creating and maintaining hides” in England and Northern Ireland to store explosives.

He appeared via video link today (Monday September 19) at the Old Bailey in London from Belmarsh prison for a preliminary hearing.

His four-week trial before a High Court Judge will begin on February 27 2017.

It is alleged that between January 1 2011 and August 24 2016, Mr Maxwell manufactured explosive substances and constructed explosive devices.

He is accused of carrying out research resulting in the creation of a library of documents likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism - specifically information regarding “the manufacture of explosive substances, the construction of explosive devices and tactics used by terrorist organisations”.

Mr Maxwell is also charged with getting an image of an adapted Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) pass card and items of PSNI uniform.

The Metropolitan Police said he is charged with “creating and maintaining hides in England and Northern Ireland to store explosive substances, explosive devices, components for explosive devices, ammunition, weapons, tools and resources used during the construction of explosive devices and assorted other items linked to the preparation of an act of terrorism”.

A separate charge says that on August 24 2016 Mr Maxwell had a quantity of cannabis in his possession with intent to supply.

He has also been charged with fraud and is accused of having images of bank cards and associated CVC numbers for use in connection with fraud between November 1 2015 and August 24 2016.

At a court appearance earlier this month, Mr Maxwell pleaded not guilty to bank card fraud and intent to supply cannabis.

Mr Maxwell was arrested on August 24 by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service’s counter terrorism command, supported by Avon and Somerset and Devon and Cornwall Police.

The searches were part of a joint, ongoing, police operation between the PSNI and the Metropolitan Police Service in London.

Mr Maxwell was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on January 13 2017 for a plea hearing.