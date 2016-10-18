Larne’s DJ Fergie to cause a spin after US presidential debate

It is not every day a DJ from Northern Ireland gets to share the spotlight with the future US president, but that is exactly what will happen at a glamorous event in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Millions of people are expected to tune in for the final televised debate between US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, broadcast from the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the early hours of Thursday morning.

And Co Antrim-born musician DJ Fergie has been invited to appear as a special guest on the Fox News channel following the showdown debate.

Fox and Friends, a daily morning news/talk programme, will be broadcasting live from the luxurious MGM Grand Hotel in Vegas, where DJ Fergie will be discussing his background in Northern Ireland, how he came to headline the biggest club in Vegas, and showcasing some of his music to millions of viewers.

The world-renowned DJ, who grew up in Larne under the name Robert Ferguson, is living it large as a resident DJ in the famous Hakkasan night club on the Las Vegas strip, after his music career took him around the world.

A DJ since he was barely a teenager, Fergie became one of the first true superstars of the genre; a BBC Radio 1 presenter for over four years, a Mixmag columnist, an award-winning producer and remixer, a record label owner, and an electronic dance music pioneer.

A new chapter in his incredible story began back in 2012, when he left Europe and headed for a new home, the hedonistic party capital of the world: the City of Lights’, Las Vegas.

Despite his superstar status, Fergie remains humble and has not forgotten his roots.

His mother, Alice Ferguson, who still lives in Larne, said: “This has been quite a year for Robert.

“A couple of months ago, reality TV star Kim Kardashian hosted a party for him, and now he has been invited to take part in this show which will be watched by millions of people.

“He has been very fortunate in his career, but he always remembers where he came from. You can be sure that Larne will be getting a special mention during the show, as he never misses an opportunity to big up his home town.

“Robert is a big deal in Las Vegas and he has a fun personality, which is why I think Fox News felt he would be a good choice for this show.

“It is a great chance for Robert to further showcase his talents and his family, friends and fans are all very proud of what he has achieved.”

Fox and Friends will be broadcast live in the UK on the Fox News Channel from 11am-2pm (GMT) on Thursday.