Larne teenager rocks The Voice Kids

Larne teenager Nathan Johnston is through to the next round of ITV talent show The Voice Kids after winning a place on a team mentored by McFly’s Danny Jones.

Nathan a 13-year-old pupil at Ulidia Integrated College, wowed both Danny and pop princess Pixie Lott with his confident performance of Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock & Roll.

Nathan didn’t just impress the coaches and audience with his singing skills.

The multi-talented teen also treated them to some beat-boxing and his ability to mimic trumpet sounds, without an actual trumpet.​

Nathan described his experience as “possibly one of the best experiences of my life so far”.

“Nerves took over me backstage, but as soon as the music came on, I let them all go. It was great,” he added.

The winner of this year’s competition will receive £30,000 and a family trip to Disney World.

Nathan said that if he wins he will invest it in his future.

“I would invest the prize money into my musical education,” he said. “I want to study music in uni, at one of the big schools in London.”