Las Vegas: Gunman a grandfather who lived in remote desert home

The gunman responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern US history is believed to be a grandfather who lived in a remote desert home.

Stephen Paddock, 64, was named by police as the perpetrator of the shooting on Sunday night.

The Nevada native left more than 50 dead after opening fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

US records show Paddock lived in a three-year-old, 396,000 dollar (£297,554) two-bedroom home in the tiny desert community of Mesquite, 80 miles north east of Las Vegas near the Arizona state border.

Local media said he had also previously lived in Reno, Nevada, California and Florida.

He lived in the property in Babbling Brook Court with Marilou Danley, 62, records show.

Described as four feet 11 inches tall, she was named as his "companion" and a person of interest by police, and County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo later said she had been located.

Paddock was killed when police blasted their way into his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, Mr Lombardo told reporters.

Numerous "rifles" were also found in the room, the Sheriff added.