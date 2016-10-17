Latest: Schoolgirls knocked down in Banbridge

Two schoolgirls are understood to have been injured after being knocked down by a car in Banbridge.

A PSNI spokesman said the Scarva Road had been closed in both directions after a traffic collision.

It is understood one child has been taken to Craigavon Area Hospital while the other has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

DUP MLA for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, tweeted: "Two young children knocked down on the Scarva Rd, Banbridge. Both receiving hospital treatment. Prayers with the children and the driver."

Upper Bann MP David Simpson said: “Today we are faced with another incident involving a traffic collision with reports of two young children injured. Thankfully we are not talking about loss of young lives this evening.

"I would like to wish the two young children involved in this accident a speedy recovery and assure their families that we are thinking of them at this time."