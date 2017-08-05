Lawyers to join Gay Pride march

Many Northern Ireland lawyers will march to demand equality for LGBT+ people in Belfast today, a lobby group has claimed

‘Lawyers with Pride’, a group of solicitors, barristers, students and legal academics, will march alongside representatives from organisations such as the PSNI and Love Equality Campaign.

Lawyers with Pride organiser Ciaran Moynagh said: “One of the most important aspects of the law is that everyone is equal in its eyes.

“There are several areas in which we feel LGBT+ people are underserved. The lawyers taking part today believe parity is not a threat, but an essential element of our legal system in Northern Ireland.”