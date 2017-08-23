Leaked talks paper reveals £140m Ulster-Scots shopping list

A leaked document submitted to the Stormont talks proposes giving an additional £140 million of taxpayers’ money for Ulster-Scots, the News Letter can reveal.

The proposal to massively increase public funding for Ulster Scots cultural and linguistic initiatives was made at a point when the DUP was arguing at the talks that Sinn Fein’s demand for an Irish language act should instead be incorporated into some form of ‘cultural act’ incorporating Ulster-Scots.

Ian Crozier is a former DUP councillor and Spad

The document, which has been obtained by the News Letter, was sent by Ian Crozier, chief executive of the Ulster-Scots Agency, to the head of the languages branch at Stormont’s Department for Communities as a proposal for the talks process.

Mr Crozier, a former special adviser (Spad) to the now DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds and a former councillor who remains a DUP member, set out in considerable detail how the money would be spent.

His 10-page paper, submitted to the negotiations in late April, put forward proposals for new or increased taxpayer funding for everything from highland dance to public art and marching bands.

Last night the DUP appeared to distance itself from the document, telling the News Letter that many papers were submitted to the talks, “none of which have any agreed or any other status”.

The proposals would see massive Stormont investment in Ulster-Scots culture and language programmes

The submission blamed “apparent lack of understanding and/or drive within the public sector” and what it described as “the disconnected nature of the working of the Executive” over the last 20 years for a situation where “these [international treaties, including the Belfast Agreement] provisions delivered nothing for Ulster-Scots”.

It said that “the Irish language and by extension Irish cultural identity received hundreds of millions of pounds from the education system, while Ulster-Scots received nothing”.

The paper quoted a February DUP press release which said that more than £171 million had been spent on the Irish language between 2011/12 and 2015/16 – “roughly 10 times the amount of funding which went to Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture as a whole in the period”.

The paper went on to claim that “the Ulster-Scots community is experiencing discrimination” and that “the scale of imbalance between the Irish and Ulster-Scots sectors is such that equality cannot realistically be achieved in the short to medium term”.

It argued that in asking for £139.55 million over a decade, the request would still be £30 million less than the Irish language had received in the last five years.

But, making clear that the funding proposal is part of a much longer term argument for enhanced public funding, the paper added: “However, the range of suggested measures which follow have the potential to begin laying a foundation which would allow the Ulster-Scots sector to build towards equality in the future”.

The paper also said that the figures did not include the “uplift in the Agency’s corporate costs which would flow from them” and that as some of the proposals would have “potential” in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal there could be scope for discussions with the Irish government, meaning that the total figure would be higher than the £139.55 million.

Less than two weeks after Mr Crozier submitted his funding proposal, he formally met Arlene Foster and DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

Mrs Foster tweeted a picture of the meeting, saying that it had been “to discuss the needs of [the Ulster-Scots] community and culture”.

In a Twitter exchange at the time, Mr Stalford appeared to allude to the document obtained by this newspaper, saying: “I think the ‘package’ goes beyond language and encompasses culture, heritage etc.”

When asked if the DUP supported the proposal and whether it could form a trade-off as part of a deal for new Irish language legislation, a DUP spokesperson said: “There were many papers circulated during the last two talks processes, none of which have any agreed or any other status.

“Agreement has not been reached on any of the issues because of Sinn Fein intransigence. Our position on the Irish language has been spelt out repeatedly and the issues involved cannot be solved by trade-offs. There must be mutual recognition of culture and not one culture being given prominence over another.”

Last night Alliance’s deputy leader, Stephen Farry, said that proposals to the talks needed to be “realistic”.

Stressing his party’s support for a “proportionate” Irish language act, he added: “The approach to Irish and to Ulster-Scots will inevitably be different given the relative use of the languages and the priorities within the respective sectors.

“Alliance is open to supporting a wide range of interventions to promote Ulster-Scots, but would again stress in terms of cost, these need to be realistic and proportionate.”

According to the Ulster-Scots Agency’s most recent accounts (for 2015), the body’s internal audit provided a “limited” assurance of its management of existing public funding grants to core funded groups, although it said that it had implemented recommendations to improve the situation.

External auditors also identified “a material value of accruals which they do not consider to be valid under accounting standards”, which the agency said it was also addressing.

Two months ago DUP founding member Wallace Thompson, who like Mr Crozier is also a former special adviser to Nigel Dodds, said that Ulster-Scots was a dialect, not a language and that it was “nonsense” to equate Ulster-Scots to Irish.

He said he did not see the need for legislation to protect either Irish or Ulster-Scots, adding there was “already sufficient protection” for both.

“I would not want to see a significant amount of public money spent on Irish or Ulster-Scots,” he added.

Mr Thompson also felt that some unionists had attempted to “ratchet up” the significance of Ulster-Scots in a bid to combat republicans “hijacking” of the Irish language.

However, DUP colleague Nelson McCausland disagreed, saying that linguists accepted that Ulster-Scots met the criteria for a language.

Speaking to the News Letter last night, Mr Crozier said it would not be appropriate at this time to comment on the contents of the document.

