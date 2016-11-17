Legal action as trust fails to house rape accused

A man accused of raping a woman in Peatlands Park has been denied accommodation by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, it has emerged in court.

James Wright (23), of Derrylee Road, Dungannon, is accused of the attack on the woman on April 27.

Dungannon Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday (Wednesday) from Wright’s lawyer that legal action is being taken against the trust for failing to provide the accommodation for his client to be released into.

Wright has a low IQ, and his lawyer has argued prison is not the proper environment.

A High Court judge previously said he would consider bail if proper accommodation could be found.

But the trust believes there is potential danger for other vulnerable people if it does so.

The case has been adjourned until next month.

A spokesperson from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said, “It would be inappropriate for the trust to comment on this case whilst legal proceedings are ongoing.”