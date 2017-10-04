Less than 50 days until Belfast Christmas Market returns

The Christmas Market will return to City Hall on Saturday, November 18 at 12noon.

The popular seasonal attraction will remain in the grounds of City Hall up until 6pm on Saturday, December 23.

The Christmas Market at Belfast City Hall in 2014. Pic by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

According to Belfast City Council’s website this year’s event will have even more variety, including a new spacious eating area.

As was the case last year 20 market stalls will be pitched at the front of City Hall as well as many more inside the grounds.

Inside the gates visitors will find a selection of hand-painted pottery, continental food, festive decorations, and a wide range of arts and crafts from across Europe and beyond.