Let’s Dance with Ballyrobert Mazda

Ballyrobert Mazda, based in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, is the main sponsor of this year’s ‘Let’s Dance’ charity competition. The event, which is on Saturday, November 4 at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel in Bangor, is in aid of Childline Ireland.

Childline helps children suffering from bullying and abuse and has been operating for 30 years. The charity’s work is ongoing and money raised through fundraising helps towards running call centres and sending workers to talk to children in schools.

Throughout the Let’s Dance event, 10 couples from the local community will take part in a number of competition dances. Having already completed a Strictly Come Dancing-style entry process, the dancers are now taking part in dance lessons with professional dance teachers. The amount of money raised through sponsorship by the dance couples, plus their individual scores on the night, will determine who wins the show!

Tickets for the special event cost £50 and are available to those aged 18 and over. During the night, guests will enjoy a four-course meal, live entertainment and can capture the fun at the interactive photo booth. People can also donate though the charity’s JustGiving website and the Virgin Money Giving site.

John Lyle, Ballyrobert Mazda Dealer Principal, said, “Since it began, more than four million children have approached Childline to find help and comfort with their problems. The Childline team makes a huge difference to those children who are in need and we are really proud to sponsor such a brilliant event for such an amazing charity.”

For more information about the fundraising event, to buy tickets, or donate, visit the Mallusk Road showroom, call 02894 525 717 or visit www.ballyrobert-mazda.co.uk.