Lightning strike likely cause of Northern Ireland house fire

The cause of a house fire in Downpatrick is thought to be lightning, according to Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (N.I.F.R.S.).

The fire is thought to have started on the roof of a house in Kingsfield Avenue at around 6a.m. on Friday.

The roof and a living room within the property as well as a neighbouring building sustained damage in the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Four members of the one family escaped unharmed as did two people from the neighbouring building.

N.I.F.R.S. attended the scene shortly after the fire started at remained there until 8a.m.