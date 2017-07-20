Linfield and Celtic fined by UEFA over Windsor Park incidents

Linfield have been fined €10,000 and Celtic €4,500 following the clubs’ Champions League match in Belfast on July 14.

The Blues must also close the lower tier of the South Stand for their next UEFA competitive game as a punishment for objects being thrown at one of the Celtic players – and for a Linfield supporter running on to the pitch.

Celtic’s fine relates to Leigh Griffiths “provoking spectators” by tying a Celtic scarf to the goalposts at Windsor Park.

The Glasgow club was also cited for improper conduct as a result of picking up five yellow cards during the 2-0 first leg victory over Linfield.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has also suspended Griffiths for Celtic’s next UEFA competitive match.

Celtic have also been charged by UEFA following the display of “illicit” paramilitary-linked banners during their second leg 4-0 victory in Glasgow on Wednesday night.