Linfield chairman confident of ‘football spectacle’ against Celtic

The Linfield chairman believes Friday’s clash between Linfield and Celtic will provide a “football spectacle”.

Roy McGivern said he had not received figures yet on ticket sales but said they were selling “very well” with fans queuing at the ground for two consecutive days.

Linfield supporters have been buying tickets for the South and Railway Stands while tickets went on general sale for the North Stand via Ticketmaster yesterday.

Mr McGovern said he expected the ground to be full to its capacity for the game, which has been set at approximately 13,000.

He re-iterated that no tickets would be sold to Celtic fans.

While the tie will be tightly policed, he was hopeful it could pass off without incident. He said: “I’m very confident we’ll be talking about a football spectacle between two great cities.”

The 5pm game will be televised on Premier Sports.