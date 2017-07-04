Linfield draw blank but Celtic tie is secure

Linfield set up a lucrative tie with Celtic with a scrappy 0-0 draw in San Marino.

Taking a 1-0 lead into the second leg, they looked extremely nervous against hosts La Fiorita but survived a couple of scares to scrape through to the next round of the Champions League where they will meet Celtic.

Meanwhile Rangers crashed out of the Europa League after just a single tie as lost 2-0 in Luxembourg, and 2-1 on aggregate to Progres Niederkorn.