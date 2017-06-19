Linfield in line for Champions League clash with Celtic

Linfield will face Celtic in the second round of Champions League qualifying if they overcome La Fiorita of San Marino over two legs to progress.

The Belfast blues first game is scheduled to take place next Tuesday (27th) with the second leg in San Marino the following week.

A mouth-watering tie with Scottish giants Celtic awaits the winners - with the first leg scheduled for July 11 or July 12.

La Fiorita compete in the Campionato Sammarinese di Calcio which is ranked 53rd of the 54 European leagues graded by UEFA (ahead of Gibraltar).

The Irish League ranks 33rd in the UEFA coefficient ratings.