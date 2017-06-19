Linfield v Celtic won't happen on July 12 - reports

Linfield's potential Champions League clash with Celtic won't be happening on July 12, according to reports.

The Blues, managed by former Rangers frontman David Healy, will face the Glasgow giants in the second round of qualifying next month - if they can see off San Marino outfit La Fiorita.

The first leg is scheduled to take place on either July 11 or 12 with the return fixture set for Celtic Park the following week.

With The Twelfth being a central date in the marching calendar, any game between Linfield and Celtic could be viewed as a potential security issue.

But earlier today sports journalist Steven Beacom took to Twitter, reporting that the two clubs have already agreed that the game will not take place on July 12.

"If Linfield meet Celtic in Champions League at Windsor Park, the game will NOT be played on JULY 12. Both clubs have ruled it out!" he wrote.

Unconfirmed reports suggest any first-leg game between the two teams could, instead, be played on July 11 with an early kick-off.