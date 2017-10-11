Lisburn sewer work to bring roads disruption

Lisburn city centre is facing further traffic disruption as NI Water begins sewer rehabilitation work in mid-October.

The work is set to take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

This follows recent investigation works carried out to identify any defects within the existing sewerage system.

The work is being programmed to be completed prior to the commencement of Public Realm work within Lisburn.

The proposed works will involve the replacement and repair of defective sewers within the area covered by the Lisburn Linkages Public Realm Scheme.

This will include areas of Bridge Street, Antrim Street, Railway Street and Castle Street.

Works will commence in Bridge Street, and will include a section of open dig sewer replacement, a number of localised open dig repairs, along with a significant amount of trenchless sewer relining and repairs. Trenchless underground ‘no-dig’ techniques will be used where possible to minimise disruption and will involve access through existing manholes.

Traffic management arrangements have been discussed with the Department for Infrastructure, and in order to carry out the works safely, a road closure will be required on Bridge Street from 16th to 20th October and diversion routes will be clearly signposted during this time.

Vehicular access will be maintained for residents as far as possible, though access may be subject to a slight delay at certain times. Parking restrictions will be in place and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

This will be followed by a lane closure on Bridge Street until 24th November and there will be parking restrictions in the vicinity of the works.

Our contractor will liaise closely with businesses during these times regarding access and deliveries.

NI Water would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation and will do everything we can to reduce disruption while we complete these essential works. Customer queries should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440088.