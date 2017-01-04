Live incident: Fire crews called as power cut closes Belfast city centre shops

Fire crews were called to Belfast City centre this afternoon after several high street shops were forced to close their doors because of a power cut.

Stores including Disney, Clarks and Zara and Boots on Royal Avenue were plunged into darkness at lunchtime. Shoppers were asked to leave the affected units and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dispatched four appliances.

Premises on Castle Street were also affected.

It is understood the fire service was called to rescue people stranded in lifts.

According to Northern Ireland Electricity Networks, 15 customers have been affected with first report logged at 1:22pm. The estimated time of restoration is 4:30pm.

NIE tweeted: "Power cut in Belfast city centre. Engineers are on their way. We’ll keep you posted.

Clarks, on Royal Avenue, was forced to close