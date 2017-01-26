Liverpool FC star will be in Belfast on Friday to relaunch store

Liverpool FC will be celebrating the official relaunch of the club’s Belfast store at 5pm this Friday (January 27) with a special in-store event.

Liverpool FC Ambassador Gary McAllister will officially open the store to reveal a fresh new look, by cutting the ribbon and hosting an in-store signing session.

The Belfast store, which was originally opened in 2010 by Kenny Dalglish, was the fifth LFC Club store to be built and the first outside of England.

Last season the store welcomed over 175,000 visitors, receiving a wide range of visitors from the local City area, Southern Ireland and tourists visiting the City and surrounding areas many attractions.

Belfast will be the final store to be re-fitted in the new black and gold LFC shop fit concept. The re-fit represents LFC Retail’s continuing goal to bring fans abest in class shopping experience.