Local band to rock Amazon Prime show

Banbridge rockers Screaming Eagles are set to feature in new Amazon Prime series starring Bryan Cranston.

The band will have their popular track ‘Rock N Roll Soul’ featured in ‘Sneaky Pete’ - the new Sony Pictures TV produced series on Amazon Prime, airing January 13.

‘Sneaky Pete’ stars Bryan Cranston of ‘Breaking Bad’ fame and Giovanni Ribisi (Saving Private Ryan, My Name is Earl) in a new 10-part crime drama series to be aired in full on Amazon Prime on Friday, January 13.

The series is produced by Graham Yost (Justified, Band of Brothers) and Bryan Cranston and will feature ‘Rock N Roll Soul’ in Episode 2.

Lead singer Chris Fry had this to say about getting the song in the series “We wrote this song a few years back and thought nothing of it.

“Now it’s been licensed by Sony and used in one of the biggest US TV shows of 2017 starring the guy from Breaking Bad, I can’t complain!”

‘Rock N Roll Soul’ is the hit track off Screaming Eagles’ debut album ‘From The Flames’. This marks the second time the band has teamed up with Sony Pictures Television; the same track had previously been featured in the hit US TV series ‘Justified’.

Screaming Eagles are currently working on their third album, due for release in summer 2017. The band will be releasing a live mini- album in spring 2017 and will be touring in the UK, France and Germany throughout the year.

They recently signed with international booking agency IAA Touring.