Local hockey’s tribute to Austin Hunter

Ulster hockey paid its respects to former News Letter editor and avid fan of the sport, Austin Hunter, at the weekend.

Before matches across the Province on Saturday, clubs, including Queen’s and Raphoe right, observed a minute’s silence in memory of Mr Hunter who died last weekend in Bahrain.

He played hockey for North Down, umpired the sport and went on to write about the ladies game for the News Letter. Mr Hunter’s funeral will take place today at 2nd Comber Presbyterian Church.