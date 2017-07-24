Local man drowns in Lake Garda

A local man has drowned while on holiday in Italy.

It has been reported that 37-year-old Gary Wood drowned while attempting a one-mile swim in Lake Garda despite a dramatic rescue attempt in the water by his sister and brother-in-law.

According to The Times, Mr Wood, who was born in Northern Ireland, was on holiday with family at the lakeside town of San Felice del Benaco.

He is believed to have died on Saturday.