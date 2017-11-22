‘Local people’ urged to take control of budget pot for Northern Ireland

The extra £660 million allocated to Northern Ireland in the Budget would be much better being spent by devolved ministers, the Secretary of State has said.

James Brokenshire urged the region’s rowing politicians to resolve their differences so they could return to making “local decisions for local people”.

The powersharing crisis has left civil servants in charge of Northern Ireland’s public services for most of this year.

“At the moment, as we all know, Northern Ireland is being run by the Civil Service, they have been doing a tremendous job in maintaining public services and ensuring that things do continue,” Mr Brokenshire said.

“What we want to see is an executive in place, an executive that is able to harness the benefits of the Budget that the Chancellor has announced today, to make those local decisions for local people.

“That’s what we want to see.

“I think it is that focus we still need to being having very firmly in our minds as to getting the executive back up and running, so it is those local politicians who can look toward the 18/19 budget and beyond and really shape the future of Northern Ireland’s economy, which is why we want the executive there, those locally elected politicians making those decisions and taking this forward.”

The additional funding announced by the Chancellor, which the Government insists will see spending in Northern Ireland increase in real terms, will be spread across the next three years.

The majority of the money will be spent on capital projects.

In terms of Northern Ireland specific measures, the Budget also included a review on tourism VAT and short haul air passenger duty (APD).

The DUP urged a reduction in the VAT rate and the abolition of APD in its 2017 general election manifesto and the review of both policies had been promised by the Conservative Party as part of its confidence and supply deal with the unionist party at Westminster.

Chancellor Philip Hammond also announced negotiations would start on the terms of a “city deal” package for Northern Ireland.

The bespoke deals, which are already in operation in major urban centres in Great Britain, hand city councils greater powers to lead infrastructure developments, generate wealth and access finance.