Locals sign anti-Trump petition

People from all over Northern Ireland have added their names to a petition designed to deny U.S. President Donald Trump an official state visit to the United Kingdom.

The petition has been signed by more than one million people. This means the British government must respond to the petition and will also consider it for debate in the House of Commons.

Although the petition concedes that President Trump should be permitted entry into the U.K. as the head of the U.S. government, it states he should be denied an official state visit as it “would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen”.

“Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit,” the petition reads.

One local woman who signed the petition said she was “disgusted” at the prospect of President Trump receiving an invitation to an official state visit.

“President Trump does not and never will represent the values of the people who live here,” she said.

“I am gisgusted at some of things he has said and done and as a result I don’t think he should be given an official state visit,” she added.