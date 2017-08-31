Lodge Life: New heritage week to showcase Orangeism

The Orange Institution has announced details of its first-ever heritage week, scheduled to take place next month.

The inaugural event, which will run from September 21-28, will provide a programme of activities that celebrate and inform audiences about the rich history and culture of the Loyal Order, its membership, and its influence on wider society.

Confirmed events on Orange Heritage Week include historical talks, museum open days, Orange hall tours and various workshops, held across Northern Ireland. Further activities will be announced in due course.

The timing of the initiative has historical and cultural relevance, commencing on the anniversary of the formation of the institution in 1795. The week-long event culminates on Ulster Day, marking the anniversary of the signing of the Ulster Covenant by unionists in opposition to Home Rule in 1912.

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, said: “I am delighted to formally launch Orange Heritage Week. The institution believes this venture will be hugely successful as we showcase the impressive cultural heritage of Orangeism to a wider audience, and underline its ongoing relevance in contemporary society.

“As an integral component of the cultural tapestry of these islands and our intertwined history, the Orange Order through such outreach wishes to educate and inform all of society about our traditions and identity.

“We believe this will contribute towards creating a greater understanding, and increased acceptance of the institution, serving to foster better community relations.”

He added: “It is our intention that Orange Heritage Week will be an annual event, held every year from Diamond Day to Covenant Day. I would encourage all of our members, and more importantly the wider public, to get involved and show their support for this tremendous initiative.”

For up-to-date information on all planned activities, and the latest news, follow ‘Orange Heritage Week’ on Facebook.

If you or your group wishes to participate by hosting an event, contact Grand Lodge headquarters on 028 9070 1122 or email info@goli.org.uk.