Lodge Life: Orange newspaper embraces digital era

The official publication of the Orange Institution is now available to read on your tablet, mobile phone or computer.

The Orange Standard has entered a new and exciting era as it embraces the future, whilst maintaining tradition.

Following the path of many other mainstream print outlets, the Institution’s message will now be made instantly available to a potentially larger and worldwide audience, and will be easily accessible to subscribers.

The paper’s management committee believes the new online venture will serve to enhance the publication’s monthly print edition, which will continue to be made available to the membership and wider public.

Now in existence for over 40 years, the Orange Standard is regarded as the voice of the Loyal Order, promoting the ethos of the Institution and the cultural heritage of the Protestant and unionist community in Northern Ireland and the border counties.

Tom Haire, chairman of the Orange Standard board of management, hailed the digital move as a “landmark moment” for the newspaper.

He said: “In its very first edition, the lead story in the Orange Standard of January 1973 ventured to ponder why the Loyal Orange Institution of Ireland had never had a newspaper of its own.

“From a fledgling existence, the publication has grown to be a staple of the Orange fraternity and over four decades later, it is a sign of the times and the technological advances, that the newspaper is now embracing the next logical step of its ongoing development.

“We firmly believe, in this digital era, our online edition will be enthusiastically received by both existing and potential new readers. We also have confidence the traditional newspaper will continue to flourish as a mainstay of the Institution.”

He added: “This milestone initiative will serve to consolidate the best of the past pedigree of the newspaper which has made it such a popular read in the lodge room and beyond.”

To subscribe to the digital version of the newspaper, users should log in via the designated section of the Grand Lodge website at www.grandorangelodge.co.uk.

A special introductory annual subscription offer of £10 is available until February 22. Thereafter, the cost is £15.