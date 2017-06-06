London attacks: 'Selfless' nurse killed by terrorists after running towards danger

Brave Australian nurse Kirsty Boden was killed by terrorists as she ran towards danger in an effort to help people, her family have said.

The 28-year-old is the third person to named among the dead after three attackers ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in Borough Market.

Relatives said she was "loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend", while colleagues at Guy's and St Thomas' hospital in central London described her as "one in a million".

"She was the most outgoing, kind and generous person, who loved to help people. Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life," her family, who have asked for privacy, said in a statement.

"As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life.

"We are so proud of Kirsty's brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life. Kirsty - we love you and we will miss you dearly."

Dame Eileen Sills, the chief nurse at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, said staff were being offered support after losing "one of our own".

"Kirsty was an outstanding nurse and a hugely valued member of the staff team in Theatres Recovery, described by her colleagues as 'one in a million' who always went the extra mile for the patients in her care," she said.

"Our thoughts at this time are with her family, her loved ones and our staff who have lost a dear friend and colleague."

Professor Jane Cummings, chief nursing officer for England, said: "I am deeply saddened to hear that Kirsty Boden has been named as a victim of Saturday's terrorist atrocity. My thoughts are with Kirsty's family and friends, as well as her colleagues at Guy's Hospital and the rest of the trust, through this unimaginably difficult time.

"The people responsible for this heinous act showed a callous and indiscriminate disregard for human life. In contrast, Kirsty truly epitomised the values of nursing, of public service and the compassion we associate with the NHS."