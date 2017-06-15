London fire: 17 dead and toll expected to rise

17 people have died in the Grenfell Tower fire but the death toll is still expected to rise, Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said.

This morning the Queen paid tribute to the "bravery" of firefighters who have battled the Grenfell Tower fire.

She also praised the "incredible generosity" of volunteers offering their support to those affected.

