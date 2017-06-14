London fire: Baby caught by member of public after being dropped from 10th floor

A frantic woman dropped a baby from the ninth or tenth floor of Grenfell Tower as it was engulfed in flames, according to a witness.

People were trapped as the 27-storey building caught fire, screaming and banging to attract help and signalling to members of the public below.

Samira Lamrani said she saw a woman try to save a baby by dropping it from a window “on the ninth or 10th floor” to waiting members of the public below

“The windows were slightly ajar, a woman was gesturing that she was about to throw her baby and if somebody could catch her baby,” she said.

“Somebody did, a gentleman ran forward and managed to grab the baby.”

She added: “I could see people from all angles, banging and screaming for help.

“Us members of the public were reassuring them, telling them we’ve done what we can and that we’ve phoned 999, but obviously the look on their face was death.

“My daughter’s friend said she observed an adult who made some sort of homemade parachute and tried to lower himself out of the window.

“The more I looked up, floor upon floor. Endless numbers of people.

“Mainly the kids, because obviously their voices, with their high pitched voices – that will remain with me for a long time.

“I could hear them screaming for their lives.”

This story first appeared on our sister title, the i. Read more here

