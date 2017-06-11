London protesters slam Tory alliance with “racist, sexist, anti-gay” DUP

Several hundred protesters gathered in central London on Saturday to voice their anger at Theresa May’s government and her alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party.

People carrying placards reading anti-DUP and pro-Jeremy Corbyn messages basked in the sun in Parliament Square one day after a shock election result returned a hung parliament.

Organisers from Stand Up To Racism and the Stop The War Coalition spoke to the crowd, who cheered at the mention of the Labour leader’s name.

Musicians performed to the protesters, who seemed in good spirits. One organiser led chants of “racist, sexist, anti-gay, the DUP has got to go”.

The protest moved to outside the gates of Downing Street, where they were met by a wall of uniformed police officers, as bemused tourists posed for selfies nearby.

Chants of “Tories out, refugees in” and “Tories out, Corbyn in” were led by a vocal core on a loudspeaker.

Luke O’Neill, who voted for Labour in Kensington, said he felt Mr Corbyn had motivated young people.

The 27-year-old said: “May’s mandate has gone, that’s probably the best news and Labour is gaining - that is the best news as well.

“Jeremy Corbyn gave us power, that’s what he’s all about.”

The nursery worker said he was “angry” that Mrs May had done a deal with the DUP, although he admitted he did not initially know who they were.

“I’ve never seen people more hateful in my life,” he said.

“I didn’t know who the DUP were, I had to Google them, as many people no doubt in this country would have had to Google them.”