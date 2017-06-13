Londonderry community worker Karen Mullan chosen to replace Elisha McCallion at Stormont

Londonderry community worker Karen Mullan has said she is honoured to have been chosen to replace Elisha McCallion as a Sinn Fein MLA at Stormont.

The move comes following Mrs McCallion’s election as the first Sinn Fein MP for Foyle last week.

Ms Mullan is well known in as a community worker in the Waterside and also as a member of the Pink Ladies team, which played a key role through its lobbying in the delivery of the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin.

Speaking after being selected at a selection convention in Londonderry on Monday night, Ms Mullan, said: “I am proud and honoured to have been chosen by Derry Sinn Féin for co-option to the Assembly to replace Elisha McCallion, who has just been elected as MP for the city.

“I want to thank my colleagues for placing their faith in me to represent this constituency alongside Raymond McCartney.

“There is no doubt that momentum has been building behind Sinn Féin in the city in recent years and, if my selection is approved by the Ard Chomhairle, I will play my part in continuing the growth of Sinn Féin in Derry.”

Ms Mullan added: “We are in a new era of politics in this city and I look forward to providing a new voice, alongside other Sinn Féin representatives, to ensure the people of Derry get the first class representation they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Catherine Kelly has been selected for co-option to replace newly-elected MP Barry McElduff as MLA for West Tyrone.

"I am proud to have been chosen for co-option to the Assembly to replace Barry McElduff, who has just been elected as an MP," said the 30-year-old.

"I look forward to providing a new voice for the constituency alongside Declan McAleer and Michaela Boyle and the other Sinn Féin representatives to ensure the people of West Tyrone continue to get first-class representation."