Londonderry gears up for Christmas jumper world record attempt

Mystery surrounds the reason why a famous sculpture in Londonderry has been bedecked with Christmas jumpers.

The famous figures in Maurice Harron’s ‘Hands Across The Divide’ in Carlisle Circus were spotted wearing Christmas jumpers on Wednesday.

We are no private investigators but we have a hunch it might have something to do with the city’s Christmas jumper world record attempt.

The record breaking attempt will take place in Londonderry on Sunday December 18.

The city needs more than 3,743 people to take part in order to break the existing record, which is held by U.S. city. Kansas.

Money raised will be donated to a number of local charities including the Foyle Hospice, Concern, Muscular Dystrophy UK#TeamEvan and Children in Crossfire.

Participants are being asked to assemble in Waterloo Place from 12pm on Sunday where the mixed voice choir, Cantamus, will lead the carol singing to create some festive cheer, before making their way through Magazine Gate led by the Glasgowbury Samba Band, where the official count will take place at 1pm.

To register for the event in advance you can do so online at www.foylehospice.com or call into the Foyle Hospice shop in Waterloo Place or the Concern shop in Ferryquay Street. The registration fee is £10 for adults, £5 concessionary and £25 for family registration.