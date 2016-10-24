Londonderry Glee star Damian McGinty tops charts with debut album

Former Glee star Damian McGinty, from Northern Ireland, is topping charts around the world with his first solo album.

His album, ‘This Christmas Time’, made the number one spot on the iTunes Holiday chart in the USA, Australia, Canada and Mexico following its release last week. On its release day, Damian’s album was the best seller on Amazon.

The Londonderry man shot to fame when he joined the cast of US musical comedy show Glee, which followed the exploits of the fictitious William McKinley High School glee club.

Glee, which first aired in the USA in 2009, ran for six years until last year.

McGinty joined the cast after a winning a place on the show in reality TV series ‘The Glee Project’.

The singing competition pitted rival Glee hopefuls against one another but it was Damian who would win the prize, from a pool of 40,000 applicants, of a place on the hit US comedy.

He played foreign exchange student Rory Flanagan for an initial seven episodes that was later extended to 18.

Damian released the album independently through his own label, DMcG International Productions. It features Christmas classics such as ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ and ‘Silent Night’, as well as some originals such as ‘Irish Christmas’ and ‘Will You Dance With Me (This Christmas)’. ‘This Christmas Time’ went on sale on October 14.