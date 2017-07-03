Londonderry security alert a ‘hoax’

A security alert in the Galliagh area of Londonderry that forced the evacuation of around 20 homes has been declared an ‘elaborate hoax’.

The houses were evacuated on Sunday evening while Army Technical Officers (ATO) dealt with the object in Glengalliagh Park.

Police say one female resident walked close to the object shortly before a controlled explosion was carried out and was “shaken” but “uninjured”.

The PSNI are reminding the public of the importance of following their advice and respecting cordons after the incident.

An Inspector Mullan said: “We attended the area following reports of a suspicious object and ATO were tasked. We called to a number of homes in Glengalliagh Park and advised residents to leave their homes. Some residents agreed to leave their homes however a number of residents declined and were advised to remain inside their homes and take appropriate precautions.

“A resident left their home and walked past the suspicious object while attempts were ongoing to make the object safe.

“We spoke to the resident immediately after and, although she was shaken, she was uninjured”

“Our investigation into the hoax device is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101.”