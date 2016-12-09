Londonderry: State-of-the-art office space planned for Ebrington

This is the new high-spec office accommodation which Stormont ministers hope can help transform Londonderry's Ebrington into a NI ‘economic hub’.

The new 62,000 sq. ft. space, which the Executive Office is backing by investing up to £5 million, will be built above the existing 214-space underground car park at Ebrington on what is already a landmark site. It will directly support up to 500 jobs.

First Minister Arlene Foster and the deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness say the Department of Finance has just approved the Executive Office business case for the development of the ‘Grade A’ accommodation.

The Executive Office will now proceed with the procurement of a developer.

Arlene Foster said the project is a great opportunity for the Northern Ireland Executive to provide practical support for the business community and the North West.

“Developing high specification office space on a key site will allow potential investors to now consider the North West,” she claimed.

“We want to create more and better jobs for the people of Northern Ireland and we must ensure the correct infrastructure is in place.”

This is a view shared by Mr. McGuinness, who added: “This new Grade ‘A’ office space, which could cater for up to 500 people, will enable the Ebrington site to become an economic hub for job creation and economic generation. The new premium office space will not only create and sustain jobs in the construction phase, but is an incentive for investors to locate here.

“Quality accommodation will help us in our drive to attract investment to the North West and create a ‘pro-business’ environment and employment for our people.”