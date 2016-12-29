Long delays after crash in Bangor

Motorists are advised of long delays on West Circular Road in Bangor, Co Down following a crash outside Clandeyboye Retail Park.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
There are no further details at present.
Motorists are advised of long delays on West Circular Road in Bangor, Co Down following a crash outside Clandeyboye Retail Park.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
There are no further details at present.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.