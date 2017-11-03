Loughinisland massacre film to be shown in village tonight

A documentary on the 1994 Loughinisland massacre will be screened tonight in the Co Down village.

The film, which is being hosted by the Belfast Film Festival, will be followed by questions and answers.

‘No Stone Unturned’ examines the background to the six murders at a pub in Loughinisland on June 18 1994, when UVF gunmen opened fire on customers watching the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup.

The film, directed by Alex Gibney, names what it believes are the terrorists behind the atrocity. It also says that the wife of one of the killers wrote to an SDLP councillor identifying the killers. The documentary is released in the UK next Friday.