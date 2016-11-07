Loyalist to stand trial on firearm charge

Prominent loyalist and convicted sex offender Mark Harbinson has been ordered to stand trial accused of having a firearm.

As well was referring the case against the 48-year-old to the Crown Court, District Judge Mark Hamill refused to release Harbinson on bail - the fifth time the pervert has unsuccessfully asked to be freed from jail.

Remanding Harbinson back into custody and ordering him to be produced before Craigavon Crown Court on December 8 for his arraignment, Judge Hamill said there had been absolutely no change in his circumstances that would merit the granting of bail.

Harbinson, from Sheepwalk Road in Stoneyford, Lisburn, is accused of having a Makarov 9 ml semi-automatic pistol, 28 rounds of suitable ammunition and a silencer with intent to endanger life and having the gun, bullets and silencer under suspicious circumstances on December 21, 2015.

He is further accused of having he gun and ammunition without a certification on the same date.

During the numerous unsuccessful bail applications, previous courts have heard claims that acting on a tip off, officers from Serious Crime Branch raided Harbinson’s farm and discovered the disassembled weapon, bullets and the working silencer hidden in a family circle tin of biscuits in an out building.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Cush recounted how Harbinson himself was not present during the extensive search but that his father and uncle, who attended the farm during it, told Harbinson police were searching his home, leading the convicted pervert to flee the country, firstly to the Republic of Ireland and then to Cumbria.

Initially, there had been a “tentative arrangement” for Harbinson to hand himself in the following day but he failed to appear at Musgrave Street Station and DS Cush told the court how colleagues spotted Harbinson’s Vauxhall Vectra on the motorway but it sped off when the driver spotted police.

“The next day it would appear that Mr Harbinson, assisted by someone else, was able to make his way to The Outlet centre in Banbridge and from there to the Republic of Ireland,” claimed the officer, adding that he stayed in the Republic until December 27 when he took a ferry from Dublin to Holyhead before travelling to an address in Cumbria.

DS Cush said the PSNI and Cumbria police raided that address at 6am on New Year’s Eve but that “it would appear that something had disturbed him at that place and he again made off from police.”

A search of a mobile home at that property uncovered Harbinson’s passport, a bag of clothes and between £3,000 and £5,000 in Bank of England £20 notes, and his travel itinerary from Dublin to Cumbria, revealed the officer.

He told the court that a police negotiator had been speaking to Harbinson on the phone, who by this time was some 25 miles away, leading to the defendant eventually handing himself in.

The officer contended however that Harbinson only handed himself in “when he realised that he had no shoes, no clothes, limited funds and no passport.”

During police interviews the court heard that Harbinson claimed he had not been driving his car when it had been spotted on the motorway and that he “collected” Bank of England notes as a matter of habit.

DS Cush said police were objecting to Harbinson being released on bail because “he would not abide by any conditions and would likely flee the country,” adding that by fleeing to Cumbria he had breached the terms of a court imposed sexual offences prevention order.

That SOPO was put in place after Harbinson was convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 16 years old and his licence expired last month.

At Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted that the legal papers formed the basis of a Prima Facie case against Harbinson, a submission which defence barrister Craig Patton took no issue with.

Harbinson was told that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges, give evidence to the PE himself or call evidence on his behalf but he opted to remain silent.

Returning the case to the Crown Court, Judge Hamill granted legal aid.