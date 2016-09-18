‘Lucky no one was killed’ after stolen car smashes into shops

A Belfast shop owner has said it is “lucky no one was killed” after joyriders crashed a stolen car through the front of his premises this morning.

Shortly after 7am, police received a report that a black coloured Ford EcoSport vehicle had smashed into shutters at the front of a chemist’s shop and bakery in the Falls Road area of the city, causing damage to both properties.

The vehicle had been stolen during a creeper burglary in the Beechview Park area of West Belfast a short time earlier. It has since been recovered by police for further examination.

Owner of McKenzies Pharmacy, Adrian Rice told the News Letter that the incident had caused an estimated £15,000 worth of damage to the property.

He added: “We got a call around 7am from our security alarm company to tell us that something was wrong at the shop.

“The car was still sticking out of the front of the building when we arrived.

“It is pretty shocking. The shutters have been ruined and the whole of the shop front needs to be replaced. Fluid was also leaking out of the car and the floor has been destroyed.

“One thing to be thankful for is that this happened in the middle of the night when the shop was closed and no one was around. I dread to think what the outcome could have been if this had happened during the day. People could easily have been killed.”

Despite the damage, Mr Rice expected the pharmacy would be open for business as usual tomorrow.

Investigating officers have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them at Woodburn Station on 101 quoting reference 408 of September 18, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.