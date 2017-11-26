Lurgan High Street closed due to building blaze

High Street in Lurgan has been closed while firefighters deal with a building on fire.

After speaking with the police and Fire and Rescue Service, DUP MLA Carla Lockhart thanked the firefighters for their swift action in bringing the blaze under control.

“As well as being a commercial area there are people living in flats above some of these shops and if the fire had spread it could have been a risk to life,” she said.

“The incident started when a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) in a derelict building.

Ms Lockhart added: “I have been liaising with the PSNI on when the road is reopening which will be as soon as possible once the area is safe.

“They are aware of the number of church services about to take place in that area and are working to ensure that these will be accommodated.

“I want to thank both the Fire Service and PSNI for their quick and professional actions during this incident.”