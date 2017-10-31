Luther’s gift was to call us back to core ideas: Methodist leader

The president of the Methodist Church in Ireland (the third largest Protestant denomination in the Province) has told the News Letter that “the key tenets of the Reformation continue to be the key tenets of Methodism”.

Lisburn-born Rev Laurence Graham, now based in Dublin, was speaking as the global Protestant community marks 500 years today since Martin Luther published his 95 Theses, essentially triggering the formation of Protestantism.

He said that, like Luther, Methodism’s founder John Wesley had not set out to create an entirely new church, but to reform an existing one – and that the movement which he started essentially “outgrew” him in time.

He described the central tenets of Luther’s thinking as being that the Bible is the key source of Christian teaching, and that salvation comes by faith alone, adding: “I believe passionately in those things.

“For me, his gift to the world was to call us back to those key doctrines.”

He said that history suggests there will be further church schisms in years to come, as a consequence of the kind of religious freedom which had been won in centuries past.