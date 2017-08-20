M1 re-opens following multi-car collision

The Belfast-bound section of the M1 has re-opened following an accident involving multiple vehicles.

It reopened at 6.30am this morning following a collision which took place on last night at around 11pm.

It had been closed from Junction 6 (Saintfield Road) to junction 3 (Blacks Road).

According to NI Traffic Watch up to nine cars could have been involved and multiple ambulances and police were at the scene.