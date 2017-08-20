M1 re-opens following multi-car collision

The Belfast-bound section of the M1 has re-opened following an accident involving multiple vehicles.
It reopened at 6.30am this morning following a collision which took place on last night at around 11pm.
It had been closed from Junction 6 (Saintfield Road) to junction 3 (Blacks Road).
According to NI Traffic Watch up to nine cars could have been involved and multiple ambulances and police were at the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.