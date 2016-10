The M1 sliproad at Stangmore has reopened following this morning’s accident,

A man was injured after a lorry overturned near Dungannon at 5.50am.

It is understood the lorry was transporting chickens which spilled onto the road.

Police said the man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The off-slip road was closed eastbound for a time as the vehicle was recovered.