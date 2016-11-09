Maghaberry suicide inmate was ‘deeply troubled soul’

A remand prisoner found dead in jail was a “deeply troubled soul”, mourners at his funeral heard.

Gerard Mulligan took his own life at Maghaberry Prison on Saturday, where he was being held over the murder of his father Gerald Mulligan in Lisburn, Co Antrim, in September.

Speaking at the 44-year-old’s funeral at Agnes Church in west Belfast, Fr David Delargy said Mr Mulligan “suffered mental health issues” and “longed to find some peace in his tormented life”.

He added: “His sudden death, which might have been foreseen, is therefore not completely unexpected, but it nevertheless comes as a great blow to his mother and sisters and the wider family who loved him dearly.”

The PSNI, coroner and prisoner ombudsman have launched investigations into the prisoner’s death.