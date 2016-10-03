Magherafelt X Factor star hints at ‘exclusive secret’ after leaving the show

Niall Sexton fans were left disappointed went the talented Magherafelt singer was knocked out of the X Factor last night.

Niall wowed superstar Calvin Harris when he sang for both him and boys group mentor Nicole Scherzinger in the French Riviera.

“I would never have dreamed I would get this far. This means everything to me,” he said beforehand.

“I am singing a risky song and I am hoping Nicole will see my originality but my nerves might get the better of me!”

Despite an impressive performance and compliments about his voice, a nail-biting back and forth between the local lad and Ryan Lawrie, revealed he did not win a place on the live shows.

Nicole told him: “Some of my worries for you are, week after week are you going to be able to deliver and really be able to connect with people with your stage presence?

“I am not able to take you to the live shows with me.”

But just after the decision was revealed on screen, Niall’s supporters and fans blasted it.

“Head up man... you were absolutely ROBBED,” said one fan on Twitter.

Another added: “So sorry you did not get picked. I think Nicole made a HUGE mistake.”

Niall has since been teasing his followers with suggestions that he already has something else in the pipeline, but thanked them for all their support.

“I am so touched by all the support (and) so thankful to X factor for this experience and to all of you for your messages. #WatchThisSpace,” he Tweeted.

He later added: “Who wants to hear an exclusive secret?

“Can you guess what it is...”

The Mail reported on the 21-year-old’s impressive pipes back in March.

“I find it difficult here because a lot of bars are looking for Irish singers,” he told the Mail at the time.

“I would like to be recognised. It’s hard to get myself out there.”

Hopefully his latest stint on the X Factor will give the young barman the springboard that he needs.