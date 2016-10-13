Mahon Road accident victim ‘critical’ in Royal

One of the five people injured in an accident on the Mahon Road last night (Wednesday) has been transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he is said to be in a critical condition.

Another man remains critical in Craigavon Area Hospital, while a man and woman are both described as being in a stable condition. Another woman has been discharged.

The five were injured in the single-vehicle crash, which occurred around 9.30pm.

The road remains closed in both directions.

Local elected representatives have said their thoughts are with the five people injured - and have urged motorists to take extra care on the roads.

Upper Bann MP David Simpson has sent his best wishes to those involved. He said, “Three of the young people have received minor injuries with two hospitalised with serious injuries, although they are thought to be stable at the present.

“Thankfully we are not talking about loss of young lives this morning, but this does sent out a serious warning for drivers to take care on our roads, especially as winter approaches.

“I would like to wish the five youths involved in this accident a speedy recovery and assure their families that we are thinking of them at this time.”

Alderman Gareth Wilson, who uses the Mahon Road regularly, said, “My thoughts are with those injured in this road accident and I hope they make a full recovery.

“Whilst no details have emerged as to the cause of this accident, the Mahon Road is twisty in one particular section and at that point there are a number of houses, entrances and businesses including the marvellous new scout hall.

“The 40mph limit commences close to this point and perhaps there is a need for Transport NI to look at this section of road to see if any other measures can be taken to help in terms of road safety.”

Councillor Darryn Causby said his thoughts and prayers were with those involved in the accident, their families and also the Emergency Services who dealt with the crash.

He said, “This is a horrendous thing that has happened. There is a winding stretch on the road with quite a bad bend and, while we do not yet know what happened, I would urge anyone driving along that stretch to take extra care.”