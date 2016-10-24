Major fire near Portadown

Firefighters are dealing with a major blaze on the Drumnacanvy Road, Knocknamuckly near Portadown .

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said the road was currently closed .

“Firefighters are currently attending a major fire involving a large industrial unit on the Drumnacanvy Road, Knocknamuckly, Portadown,” said a spokesperson.

“Residents in the area are being asked to close all windows and doors as a precautionary measure at this time.

“The call was received at 11.51am today (24 October 2016) and there are currently five Fire Appliances and 23 Firefighters in attendance.

“The Drumnacanvy Road is currently closed and the incident is ongoing.”