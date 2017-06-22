Male failed to declare pension

A Ballymena man was convicted at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday for claiming £9,400 benefits to which he was not entitled.

Norman Wray (62) of Sunningdale Park, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £9,430 while failing to declare an occupational pension. He was given a three-month prison sentence suspended for one year.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the department.